ใครมีคุณว่าที่เป็นชาวต่างชาติ นี่คือตัวช่วยที่คุณต้องกด Love! เพราะพิธีแต่งงานแบบไทยที่มีลำดับขั้นตอนมากมาย และไหนจะพิธีฉลองมงคลสมรสที่จะจัดลำดับยังไงให้ไม่ตกหล่น ดังนั้นสคริปต์จึงมีบทบาทอย่างมากที่จะช่วยทำให้ทุกอย่างดำเนินไปได้อย่างราบรื่น WE จึงขออาสาเสกตัวช่วย “ลำดับพิธีการ และสคริปต์งานไทย เช้าจรดค่ำ” มาแบบครบถ้วนกระบวนความด้วยเวอร์ชั่นไทย-อังกฤษที่งานนี้ไม่มีตกหล่นแม้แต่ช็อตเดียว

พิธีเช้า Thai Rituals

แห่ขันหมาก



ฝ่ายเจ้าบ่าวตั้งขบวนขันหมาก โห่เอาฤกษ์เอาชัย แล้วเคลื่อนขบวนไปยังบ้านเจ้าสาว

The Khan Maak Procession

The groom’s entourage sets up the Khan Maak procession. The auspicious cheer marks the beginning of the parade, which the party moves to the bride’s residence.

เชิญขันหมาก

ขบวนขันหมากมาถึงหน้าบ้านเจ้าสาว โดยมีผู้ใหญ่ฝ่ายเจ้าสาวและเด็กถือพานเชิญขันหมากต้อนรับ

ผู้ใหญ่ฝ่ายเจ้าสาว: ขบวนขันหมากนี้คึกคักดีจัง วันนี้มาทำอะไรกัน

ผู้ใหญ่ฝ่ายเจ้าบ่าว : วันนี้ฤกษ์งามยามดีจะมาขอลูกสาวบ้านนี้ ยินดีต้อนรับหรือไม่

ผู้ใหญ่ฝ่ายเจ้าสาว : ยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่ง เชิญเข้าบ้านได้เลย

เด็กเชิญขันหมากส่งพานเชิญขันหมากให้ผู้ใหญ่ฝ่ายเจ้าบ่าว ผู้ใหญ่ฝ่ายเจ้าบ่าวหยิบหมากพลูจาก พานเชิญขันหมากมาถือพอเป็นพิธีแล้ววางคืนพร้อมให้ซองเงิน

จากนั้นเคลื่อนขบวนขันหมากเข้าบ้านผ่านด่านประตูเงินประตูทองไปยังจุดประกอบพิธี ซึ่งในการจะผ่านด่านได้นั้นเจ้าบ่าวจะต้องให้ซองเงินแก่ผู้กั้นประตูเป็นการตอบแทนหรือปฏิบัติภารกิจตามที่ผู้กั้นประตูร้องขอ เช่น ตะโกนบอกรักเจ้าสาว วิดพื้น ร้องเพลง เป็นต้น

The Khan Maak Invitation

The procession arrives in front of the bride’s house. They are greeted by the senior middleman from the bridal party. Children will be standing by with the tray carrying a bowl of betel nuts.

The bride’s senior: What a lively procession! What brought you here today?

The groom’s senior: Today is a good day with auspicious time. We came to ask for the daughter of this house. Will you welcome us?

The bride’s senior: You are greatly welcome. Please come in.

The children hand over the tray to the groom’s senior, who will then pick the betel nuts and leaves from the tray to hold briefly before putting them down and giving the envelopes of money to the children.

The procession moves through the silver and gold “gates” to the wedding ceremony area. In order to pass the gates, the groom must give the envelopes of money to the gatekeepers or fulfill a challenge given by them, e.g. to shout out his love for the bride, to do push-ups or to sing a song.

พิธีล้างเท้า (ถ้ามี)

เจ้าบ่าวถอดรองเท้ายืนบนหินที่รองด้วยใบตอง

ญาติผู้น้องของเจ้าสาวตักน้ำล้างเท้าให้เจ้าบ่าว เพื่อแสดงการต้อนรับและเคารพผู้จะมาเป็นพี่เขย (สมัยก่อนคนไทยถอดรองเท้าเดิน จึงต้องล้างเท้าก่อนขึ้นเรือน) เจ้าบ่าวให้ซองเงินเป็นการตอบแทน

หมายเหตุ : อาจลดทอนเหลือเพียงการประพรมน้ำไปบนรองเท้าเจ้าบ่าวพอเป็นพิธีเพื่อความสะดวก

The Feet Washing Ceremony (if necessary)

The groom takes off his shoes and stands on a rock placed on a banana leaf.

The younger sibling of the bride pours water onto the groom’s feet to welcome and to show respect to the person who will become his or her brother-in-law. (In the old days, Thais walked barefoot everywhere, so they had to wash their feet before stepping in to houses.) The groom gives money to say thank you.

NOTE: For convenience, these steps can be reduced to simply sprinkling water on the groom’s feet.

เจรจาสู่ขอ นับสินสอด และสวมแหวนหมั้น

ผู้ใหญ่ทั้งสองฝ่ายและเจ้าบ่าวนั่งประจำที่พร้อมด้วยพานขันหมาก พานสินสอด และพานแหวนหมั้น (ส่วนพานอื่น ๆ ให้จัดเรียงตามจุดที่เตรียมไว้)

ผู้ใหญ่ฝ่ายเจ้าสาว : วันนี้นำอะไรมากับขบวนขันหมากบ้าง

ผู้ใหญ่ฝ่ายเจ้าบ่าว : (คลี่ผ้าห่อพานขันหมากออก) วันนี้นำสินสอด ได้แก่…มาเพื่อขอลูกสาวให้กับ…(ชื่อเจ้าบ่าว)

ผู้ใหญ่ฝ่ายเจ้าบ่าวส่งหมากพลูให้ผู้ใหญ่ฝ่ายเจ้าสาวเป็นการทักทาย ซึ่งผู้ใหญ่ฝ่ายเจ้าสาวต้องรับมาถือพอเป็นพิธี

จากนั้นผู้ใหญ่ฝ่ายเจ้าสาวนับสินสอด ซึ่งสมัยนี้มักจะนับพอเป็นพิธี (หรือจะไม่นับก็ได้) แล้วโปรยถั่ว งา ข้าวตอก ดอกไม้ ซึ่งเป็นสัญลักษณ์ของความเจริญงอกงาม ลงบนสินสอด

รวบห่อสินสอดให้แม่เจ้าสาวแบกขึ้นบ่าด้วยท่าทางหนักอึ้งแล้วนำไปเก็บ

เจ้าบ่าวไปรับตัวเจ้าสาวมายังจุดประกอบพิธี เมื่อถึงฤกษ์เจ้าบ่าวสวมแหวนหมั้นให้เจ้าสาว

Negotiation, Dowry Count and Put the Engagement Ring

The seniors from both sides sit in their positions, behind the Khan Maak tray, the dowry tray, and the engagement ring tray. (Other trays are arranged at designated spots.)

The bride’s senior: What did you bring with the Khan Maak procession today?

The groom’s senior: (Unwrapping the Khan Maak package) Today I brought the dowry, which is…to ask the bride to marry (the groom’s name).

The groom’s senior hands over the betel tray to the bride’s senior as a way of greeting. The senior receives and holds them briefly.

The bride’s senior counts the dowry, only ceremonially. These days some do not have to count at all. After that, they will shower beans, sesame seeds, popped rice and flower petals on the dowry, as a symbol of prosperity.

The dowry pack then will be wrapped up for the bride’s mother to put on her shoulder, pretending it is a heavy package and then bringing it away.

Then the groom escorts the bride to the ceremony spot. Once it reaches the auspicious time, the groom puts the engagement ring onto the bride’s finger

พิธีสงฆ์

บ่าว – สาวจุดธูปเทียนบูชาพระรัตนตรัยและกราบพระ จากนั้นพระสงฆ์เริ่มสวดมนต์ (บ่าว – สาวนั่งพนมมือ)

ระหว่างนี้จะมีช่วงที่บ่าว – สาวจุดเทียนน้ำมนต์แล้วประเคนแด่พระสงฆ์ (น้ำมนต์นี้จะเก็บไว้ผสมน้ำสำหรับใช้ในพิธีรดน้ำสังข์ต่อไป)

เมื่อพระสงฆ์สวดมนต์จบ บ่าว – สาวถวายภัตตาหารแด่พระสงฆ์

พระสงฆ์ฉันภัตตาหารเสร็จ บ่าว – สาวถวายเครื่องไทยธรรมแด่พระสงฆ์ จากนั้นเป็นการกรวดน้ำเพื่ออุทิศบุญกุศล

พระสงฆ์เจิมหน้าผากบ่าว – สาวและพรมน้ำพระพุทธมนต์

หมายเหตุ : อาจปรับเปลี่ยนเป็นทำบุญตักบาตรเช้าก่อนเริ่มแห่ขันหมากเพื่อความสะดวก

The Monk Ceremony

The groom and the bride light the candles and joss sticks to pay respect to the Triple Gem and prostrate. After that, the monks start chanting. (The groom and the bride sit putting their hands together in a prayer position.)

During the chanting, the groom and the bride light a candle over a bowl of holy water. (This holy water will be kept for the blessed water pouring ceremony later.)

Once the monks finish their chant, the groom and the bride bring them food.

After the monks finish their meals, the groom and the bride provide the offerings to the monks and then pour the water to pass on the merits.

A monk marks the foreheads of the groom and the bride before sprinkling the holy water on them.

NOTE: The ceremony can be changed into an almsgiving ceremony early morning before the Khan Maak procession starts.

พิธีหลั่งน้ำพระพุทธมนต์

ผู้ใหญ่นำบ่าว – สาวไปนั่งที่ตั่ง โดยเจ้าสาวนั่งทางซ้ายของเจ้าบ่าว

ผู้ใหญ่สวมมาลัยมงคลและเจิมหน้าผากบ่าว – สาว(กรณีที่พระสงฆ์ไม่ได้เจิมให้) โดยอาจเป็นผู้ใหญ่คนเดียวกันหรือคนละคนก็ได้

ผู้ใหญ่สวมมงคลแฝดให้บ่าว – สาว เพื่อความเป็นสิริมงคลและเชื่อมโยงทั้งคู่ให้เป็นอันหนึ่งอันเดียวกัน

ผู้ใหญ่และแขกรดน้ำอวยพรแก่บ่าว – สาวตามลำดับความอาวุโส ทั้งนี้ตามความเชื่อของคนไทยสังข์เป็นของศักดิ์สิทธิ์ เมื่อบวกกับน้ำมนต์จากพระสงฆ์ การรดน้ำสังข์จึงเปรียบเหมือนการอวยพรให้บ่าว – สาวมีความเจริญรุ่งเรืองในชีวิตคู่

ผู้ใหญ่ถอดมงคลแฝดแล้วมอบให้บ่าว – สาวเก็บไว้เป็นสิริมงคล

บ่าว – สาวลุกจากตั่งพร้อมกัน (เพราะเชื่อกันว่าหากใครลุกก่อนจะมีอำนาจเหนือคู่ครอง)

The Holy Water Pouring Ceremony

The senior middlemen bring the groom and the bride to sit on a sofa. The bride sits to the left of the groom.

The seniors put the blessed garlands on the groom and the bride, and mark their foreheads (in case the monk has not done it). The person performing both jobs can be the same person or different.

The seniors put on the head garlands on the groom and the bride for good luck and to symbolically link them as one.

The seniors and guests from older to younger age pour the holy water from a conch shell to bless the groom and the bride. According to Thai belief, a conch shell is a sacred object and the holy water is blessed by the monks. As a result, the water pouring ceremony is to bless the couple’s prosperous marriage.

The seniors remove the head garlands for the groom and the bride to keep.

The groom and the bride stand up at the same time. (There is a belief that whoever stands up first will have power over the other.)

พิธีไหว้ผู้ใหญ่

บ่าว – สาวและผู้ใหญ่คู่แรกนั่งประจำที่ (ตามธรรมเนียมจะเริ่มจากพ่อแม่ของเจ้าบ่าวหรือเจ้าสาวก่อน แล้วจึงเป็นญาติผู้ใหญ่ท่านอื่น ๆ ตามลำดับ)

บ่าว – สาวไหว้ผู้ใหญ่ด้วยพานธูปเทียนแพ

ผู้ใหญ่รับพานธูปเทียนแพพอเป็นพิธีแล้วส่งคืนแก่บ่าว – สาว

บ่าว – สาวมอบของไหว้ให้ผู้ใหญ่ เช่น ผ้าขนหนู ผ้าไหม หมอน เป็นต้น

ผู้ใหญ่ให้ของรับไหว้ซึ่งมักเป็นเงินทองของมีค่าแก่บ่าว – สาว

ผู้ใหญ่คู่ถัดไปขึ้นทำพิธี

The Senior Respecting Ceremony

The groom and the bride sit with the first elderly couple. (According to tradition, the parents of the groom or those of the bride will start first, and other elder relatives will follow.)

The groom and the bride pay respect to the elders with the tray of joss sticks and candles.

The elders receive the souvenirs briefly and return them to the groom and the bride.

The groom and the bride give presents to the elders, such as towels, silk, pillows.

The elders give presents to the groom and the bride, usually in the form of gold, money or other valuable items.

The next senior couple gets in position.

The Bedding Ceremony

A senior couple whose marriage has been successful and whose offspring have grown up to be respectable are invited to make the bed ceremonially as a gimmick for the groom and the bride.

The senior couple pretends to sleep on the bed and to wake up to speak about auspicious thing, such as;

Husband: This bed is very comfortable. Whoever sleeps on it must be blessed with happiness and blessings.

Wife: That’s right. Whoever sleeps on this bed must be full of assets and wealth, as well as adorable and admirable children.

The parents give blessings and teachings on marriage. Then the ceremony concludes.

พิธีปูเตียงเรียงหมอน

เชิญผู้ใหญ่ที่เป็นคู่สามี – ภรรยาอาวุโสซึ่งอยู่กินกันอย่างมีความสุขและมีลูกหลานดีมาช่วยกันปูที่นอนพอเป็นพิธี เพื่อเป็นเคล็ดให้บ่าว – สาวประสบความสำเร็จในชีวิตคู่เช่นเดียวกับพวกท่าน

ผู้ใหญ่นอนบนเตียงทำทีเป็นหลับแล้วตื่นขึ้นมาพูดคุยในสิ่งที่เป็นมงคล เช่น

สามี : ที่นอนนี้นอนสบายจริง ๆ ถ้าใครได้นอนคงมีแต่ความสุขความเจริญ

ภรรยา : นั่นสิคะ ถ้าใครได้นอนคงจะมีทรัพย์สินเพิ่มพูน มีลูกเต้าน่ารักน่าชัง

ผู้ใหญ่พรมน้ำมนต์ โปรยข้าวตอกดอกไม้ ให้ศีล ให้พรและให้โอวาทในการครองเรือนแก่บ่าว – สาว

พ่อแม่ให้ศีลให้พรและให้โอวาทในการครองเรือนแก่บ่าว – สาวเป็นอันเสร็จสิ้นพิธี

The Bedding Ceremony

A senior couple whose marriage has been successful and whose offspring have grown up to be respectable are invited to make the bed ceremonially as a gimmick for the groom and the bride.

The senior couple pretends to sleep on the bed and to wake up to speak about auspicious thing, such as;

Husband: This bed is very comfortable. Whoever sleeps on it must be blessed with happiness and blessings.

Wife: That’s right. Whoever sleeps on this bed must be full of assets and wealth, as well as adorable and admirable children.

The parents give blessings and teachings on marriage. Then the ceremony concludes.

พิธีฉลองมงคลสมรส Wedding Reception

พิธีกรขึ้นบนเวที

พิธีกรขึ้นบนเวทีเพื่อกล่าวต้อนรับแขกผู้มีเกียรติที่มาร่วมในงานมงคลสมรสของบ่าวสาว จากนั้นเชิญรับชมภาพแห่งความประทับใจ (Presentation) ของบ่าวสาว (ถ้ามี)

หมายเหตุ : อาจเปิด Presentation ก่อนพิธีกรขึ้นเวทีได้

MCs on the stage

Mcs are on the stage to greet and welcome all the honored guests who have come and invite all to view the short VDO presentation of memories from the bride and groom. (If necessary)

Note : Presentation of bride and groom may be opened before MCs on the stage.

เชิญบ่าวสาวขึ้นบนเวที

พิธีกรเชิญบ่าวสาวขึ้นบนเวทีเพื่อเข้าสู่ช่วงพิธีการ

MCs introduce bride and groom on stage

MCs introduce the bride and groom on stage to begin the formal procedure.

เชิญประธานขึ้นบนเวที

พิธีกรเชิญประธานในพิธีขึ้นบนเวที เพื่อให้เกียรติคล้องพวงมาลัย กล่าวอวยพร และนำแขกผู้มีเกียรติในงานร่วมดื่มอวยพรบ่าวสาว

จากนั้นเชิญประธานในพิธีพักผ่อน

MCs welcome chairman of the ceremony on stage

MCs welcome chairman of the ceremony to give a flower garland to the bride and groom, say a few words of blessing and lead all guests to give the couple a toast.

Then chairman to leave the stage.

บ่าวสาวกล่าวทักทายแขกผู้มีเกียรติ

พิธีกรนำบ่าวสาวเข้าสู่การพูดคุยบนเวที เริ่มด้วยการทักทายอย่างเป็นทางการ แนะนำตัวพร้อม ประวัติโดยคร่าว พูดคุยบนเวทีในเวลาที่ไม่มากไม่น้อยจนเกินไป จากนั้นกล่าวขอบคุณแขกผู้มีเกียรติที่มาร่วมแสดงความยินดีในวันสำคัญ

The bride and the groom welcome the guests

MCs lead the couple to a brief talk. The bride and groom have a formal greeting, introduce themselves with a well covered story but not too long and lastly thank all the honored guests who have come for them.

พิธีจุดเทียนมงคลและตัดเค้ก

บ่าวสาวร่วมกันจุดเทียนมงคล เพื่อเป็นสิริมงคลของการเริ่มต้นชีวิตคู่ที่สดใสและเจริญรุ่งเรือง จากนั้นบ่าวสาวจึงตัดเค้กเพื่อมอบให้กับประธานในพิธี และพ่อแม่ด้วยตัวเอง

Light the candles and cut the cake

The bride and groom to light the wedding candles (to wish the married life to be as bright as the candles) and cut the wedding cake. Then serve the parents by themselves.

พิธีการโยนช่อดอกไม้ของเจ้าสาว

บ่าวสาวขึ้นบนเวทีอีกครั้ง พิธีกรเชิญแขกสุภาพสตรีบริเวณหน้าเวทีเพื่อรับช่อดอกไม้ ให้สัญญาณเจ้าสาวโยนช่อดอกไม้

จากนั้นเชิญผู้ได้รับช่อดอกไม้ขึ้นบนเวทีเพื่อพูดคุย

เมื่อเรียบร้อยบ่าวสาวลงจากเวที พิธีกรในนามเจ้าภาพกล่าวขอบคุณแขกผู้มีเกียรติที่มาร่วมแสดงความยินดีกับบ่าวสาวอีกครั้งเพื่อเป็นการจบช่วงพิธีการ

หมายเหตุ : นี้เป็นเพียงลำดับพิธีการที่ได้รับความนิยม สามารถเปลี่ยนแปลงได้ตามความต้องการของแต่ละคู่



Tossing the bridal bouquet

Bride and groom on the stage again. MCs welcome the female guests to gather in front and give the signal to the bride.

After tossing done, invite the one who got the bouquet on stage for a short and fun talk.

Bride and groom leave the stage. Lastly MCs thank all the honored guests once again then all done with the formal procedure.

Note : This is the only popular order which can be changed according to each couple’s needs

เรื่อง : อรจิรา

ภาษาอังกฤษ : Thanyarat Dokson, Chawalida Chiangkul